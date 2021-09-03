J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $564,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

