J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.31 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.