Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $279,998.55 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $1,020,337.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.