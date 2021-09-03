Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

