Jarvis+ Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00123864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00790694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00046885 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.