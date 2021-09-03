Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $697,186.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $697,186.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.