Jeff Sweetser Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $313,680.00.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 314,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.00. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

