Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €125.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.86 ($116.30).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.42 ($93.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

