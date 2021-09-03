Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Woodmark in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 25.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 100,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

