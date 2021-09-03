Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.12.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

