Jefferies Financial Group Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Anaplan stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,801,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

