Jetcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,761.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $432,738.91 and approximately $105,761.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00062848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00128959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00803182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

