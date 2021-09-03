JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 726,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,299. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

