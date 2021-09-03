JMP Securities Increases Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $44.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

