JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,603 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

