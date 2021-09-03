JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 5,350,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $433.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

