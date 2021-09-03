JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JOANN shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,331 shares.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $537.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

