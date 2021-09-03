JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,573 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,566% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $537.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $10,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $2,479,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

