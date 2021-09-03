John C. Bolger Sells 936 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLGT opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

