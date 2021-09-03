John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 49,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,512. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
