John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 49,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,512. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

