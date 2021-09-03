John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

