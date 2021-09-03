John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HPS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,446. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

