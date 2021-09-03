John R. Rettig Sells 1,916 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total value of $545,925.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $287.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $292.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.