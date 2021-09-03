John R. Schimkaitis Sells 291 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50.

CPK opened at $132.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

