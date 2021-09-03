JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.