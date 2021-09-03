KARMA Hits Market Cap of $27.03 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 170.7% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $120.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006136 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058172 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.