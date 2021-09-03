Kcash (KCASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $536,178.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Kcash has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $536,178.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
About Kcash
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.