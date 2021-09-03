KeyCorp Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $155.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $139.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

