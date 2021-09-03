KeyCorp Weighs in on Catalent, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a report released on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $139.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

