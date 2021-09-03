Keystone Wealth Partners Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $249.54. 16,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,820. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

