Keystone Wealth Partners Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

DIS traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.76. 272,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

