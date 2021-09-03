Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.