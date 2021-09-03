Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$672,864.06 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total transaction of C$672,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$786,027.56.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$204.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9,730.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$223.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$201.50.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

