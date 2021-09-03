Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

