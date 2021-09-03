Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. 1,704,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,256. The stock has a market cap of $333.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirkland’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.