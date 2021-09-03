Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 737,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.