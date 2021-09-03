Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.