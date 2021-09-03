Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 81,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,490. The firm has a market cap of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

