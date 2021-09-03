Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 443,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
KRNT stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,255. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.63.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
