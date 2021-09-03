Lake Street Capital Raises Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $195.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $195.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.72. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $11,523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.