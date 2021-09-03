Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 4.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $40,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $612.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,002. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.48 and its 200-day moving average is $609.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

