Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

