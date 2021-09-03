Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of LE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,173. The firm has a market cap of $993.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

