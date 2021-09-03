Larry B. Porcellato Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HNI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 701.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

