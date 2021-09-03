Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Shares of LB opened at C$42.07 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

