Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
LB opened at C$42.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
