Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

LB opened at C$42.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.