Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$42.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.