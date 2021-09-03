LCMS Hits 1-Day Volume of $272,719.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCMS has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $272,719.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00155345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.07806532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,177.73 or 0.99973798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.08 or 0.00817041 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCMS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCMS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

