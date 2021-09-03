LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) Short Interest Update

LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

LifePoint stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. LifePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get LifePoint alerts:

LifePoint Company Profile

LifePoint, Inc engages in the provision of organ, tissue, and ocular donor services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Ontario, CA.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.