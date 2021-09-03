LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.52. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,104 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

